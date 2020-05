Passionfruit Taking Shape

This is the last of my passionflower and passionfruit photos for now.



I took this series of shots a couple of days ago to show how the fruit takes shape.



There are lots of fruit on the vine now, all at different stages but they aren't ripe yet as you can see.



On the left hand photo you can see the fruit beginning to peep through the curled up flower and the next one it is showing even more. The two passion fruit on the right are really big so I hope the possums don't get to them before we do.