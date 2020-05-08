Sign up
Photo 2641
Smartie Flowers
More Smartie fun. The things we do in lockdown.
I thought I would put these three pictures together in a triptych.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
flowers
,
colours
,
sweets
,
smarties
,
triptych
Sally Ings
ace
Not sure if you can say no smarties were harmed - unless they all made it safely back into the box
May 8th, 2020
Nicole Campbell
ace
These are so cute
May 8th, 2020
