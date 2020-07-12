Previous
What To Do With Your Left Over Paint by onewing
Photo 2706

What To Do With Your Left Over Paint

I posted a cropped version of this photo last year for the half and half theme.

https://365project.org/onewing/365/2019-05-06

But as I posted a photo yesterday of a house at Raymond Terrace by the riverside, I thought I would follow up with this one taken in the less salubrious part of town.

As you can see posting the uncropped version hasn't improved the building has it. ha ha
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
Kathy A ace
It's good to cover all your bases
July 12th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice and colourful!
July 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
Great find and shot, it sure looks colourful. They should have painted the small door orange too ;-)
July 12th, 2020  
julia ace
Makes for a colourful building .. interesting to see what colour comes next..
July 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
