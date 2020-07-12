Sign up
Photo 2706
What To Do With Your Left Over Paint
I posted a cropped version of this photo last year for the half and half theme.
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2019-05-06
But as I posted a photo yesterday of a house at Raymond Terrace by the riverside, I thought I would follow up with this one taken in the less salubrious part of town.
As you can see posting the uncropped version hasn't improved the building has it. ha ha
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
It's good to cover all your bases
July 12th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice and colourful!
July 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
Great find and shot, it sure looks colourful. They should have painted the small door orange too ;-)
July 12th, 2020
julia
ace
Makes for a colourful building .. interesting to see what colour comes next..
July 12th, 2020
