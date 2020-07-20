Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2714
Fingal Beach Surf Lifesaving Club
As I was walking back to the car park after my walk on Fingal Beach I noticed the colours of the observation tower building and thought I would take a photo of it.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
4
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3128
photos
278
followers
143
following
743% complete
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
Marnie
ace
Great colours, and no graffiti! Love the pink scooter.
July 20th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
That is a very clean and tidy building!
July 20th, 2020
Annie D
ace
the colours are beachy :)
July 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
What a neat looking building and lovely colours.
July 20th, 2020
