Previous
Next
Fingal Beach Surf Lifesaving Club by onewing
Photo 2714

Fingal Beach Surf Lifesaving Club

As I was walking back to the car park after my walk on Fingal Beach I noticed the colours of the observation tower building and thought I would take a photo of it.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marnie ace
Great colours, and no graffiti! Love the pink scooter.
July 20th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That is a very clean and tidy building!
July 20th, 2020  
Annie D ace
the colours are beachy :)
July 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
What a neat looking building and lovely colours.
July 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise