A Mountain of Books by onewing
Photo 2756

A Mountain of Books

Today is the last day of winter and hopefully I should get out more as restrictions ease a little and have more opportunities to take photos.

I have always got a book on the go but during lockdown I have probably read more than I usually do because I have been home more, so here is a selection of my lockdown reading.

I don't read fiction, so mainly I read biographies. All of these books are totally different from each other. I think there is a book in everyone. Everybody has a story.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Casablanca ace
Just looked through all the titles and haven't read any of these! Any you specially recommend?
August 31st, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely selection of books. Like Casablanca, I haven't read a single one!
August 31st, 2020  
Babs ace
@casablanca I was in the middle of doing the write up for this photo when I hit the wrong button so the picture went up before the write up.

You were quick off the mark. I recommend all of them, each book has its own interest and the subject matter is different too.

Mainly they are Australian authors apart from Grayson Perry, Anne Glenconner and Tom Marcus. Probably best to read the write up on Google about each book and check them out for yourself.

Some of the books are old secondhand ones and some are new.
August 31st, 2020  
Annie D ace
that's quite the selection :)
August 31st, 2020  
julia ace
What a selection. You would give @dide a run for her money.. I'm hopeless start a book with great enthusium then petre out..
August 31st, 2020  
Dianne
I have only read ‘Lady in Waiting’ which I thoroughly enjoyed. A great lot of lovely reading by the sounds of what you’ve said.
August 31st, 2020  
Diana ace
I do not read a lot of fiction, but do enjoy some. Your books sound very interesting.
August 31st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice stack!
August 31st, 2020  
Ethel ace
Impressive lot of reading and also makes a good photo.
August 31st, 2020  
