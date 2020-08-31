A Mountain of Books

Today is the last day of winter and hopefully I should get out more as restrictions ease a little and have more opportunities to take photos.



I have always got a book on the go but during lockdown I have probably read more than I usually do because I have been home more, so here is a selection of my lockdown reading.



I don't read fiction, so mainly I read biographies. All of these books are totally different from each other. I think there is a book in everyone. Everybody has a story.