Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2756
A Mountain of Books
Today is the last day of winter and hopefully I should get out more as restrictions ease a little and have more opportunities to take photos.
I have always got a book on the go but during lockdown I have probably read more than I usually do because I have been home more, so here is a selection of my lockdown reading.
I don't read fiction, so mainly I read biographies. All of these books are totally different from each other. I think there is a book in everyone. Everybody has a story.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
9
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3170
photos
268
followers
142
following
755% complete
View this month »
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Just looked through all the titles and haven't read any of these! Any you specially recommend?
August 31st, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely selection of books. Like Casablanca, I haven't read a single one!
August 31st, 2020
Babs
ace
@casablanca
I was in the middle of doing the write up for this photo when I hit the wrong button so the picture went up before the write up.
You were quick off the mark. I recommend all of them, each book has its own interest and the subject matter is different too.
Mainly they are Australian authors apart from Grayson Perry, Anne Glenconner and Tom Marcus. Probably best to read the write up on Google about each book and check them out for yourself.
Some of the books are old secondhand ones and some are new.
August 31st, 2020
Annie D
ace
that's quite the selection :)
August 31st, 2020
julia
ace
What a selection. You would give
@dide
a run for her money.. I'm hopeless start a book with great enthusium then petre out..
August 31st, 2020
Dianne
I have only read ‘Lady in Waiting’ which I thoroughly enjoyed. A great lot of lovely reading by the sounds of what you’ve said.
August 31st, 2020
Diana
ace
I do not read a lot of fiction, but do enjoy some. Your books sound very interesting.
August 31st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice stack!
August 31st, 2020
Ethel
ace
Impressive lot of reading and also makes a good photo.
August 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
You were quick off the mark. I recommend all of them, each book has its own interest and the subject matter is different too.
Mainly they are Australian authors apart from Grayson Perry, Anne Glenconner and Tom Marcus. Probably best to read the write up on Google about each book and check them out for yourself.
Some of the books are old secondhand ones and some are new.