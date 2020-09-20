Previous
Next
Paddle-boarding the Surf by onewing
Photo 2776

Paddle-boarding the Surf

Here is another photo from our early morning walk at One Mile Beach on Thursday.

I was so busy photographing this lone paddle-boarder I didn't notice the tide coming in. I ended up with very wet feet. Luckily I was wearing sand shoes and they soon dried in the sun.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Cool action shot! Glad for the correct footwear!
September 20th, 2020  
Ingrid
Great action shot!
September 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely action shot and light on the water creating all those sparkles. I hate being surprised by the tide ;-)
September 20th, 2020  
Marnie ace
Got the shot Babs, never mind the wet feet.
September 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise