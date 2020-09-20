Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2776
Paddle-boarding the Surf
Here is another photo from our early morning walk at One Mile Beach on Thursday.
I was so busy photographing this lone paddle-boarder I didn't notice the tide coming in. I ended up with very wet feet. Luckily I was wearing sand shoes and they soon dried in the sun.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3190
photos
268
followers
146
following
760% complete
View this month »
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
Cool action shot! Glad for the correct footwear!
September 20th, 2020
Ingrid
Great action shot!
September 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely action shot and light on the water creating all those sparkles. I hate being surprised by the tide ;-)
September 20th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Got the shot Babs, never mind the wet feet.
September 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close