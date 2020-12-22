Previous
Tree, Baubles and Lights by onewing
Tree, Baubles and Lights

Glad you are enjoying this series of Christmas abstract kaleidoscope images.

Only three more sleeps now until a Christmas Day I suspect will be rather a sombre event for a lot of people this year.

However you celebrate Christmas I do hope you can have a happy day.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Ethel ace
Nice work, Babs. Hard to say the words, Merry Christmas, this year. We have to be flexible and find contentment in whatever way we can.
December 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are really fun to make
just stay safe, it's all such a mess the world over
December 22nd, 2020  
