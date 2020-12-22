Sign up
Photo 2869
Tree, Baubles and Lights
Glad you are enjoying this series of Christmas abstract kaleidoscope images.
Only three more sleeps now until a Christmas Day I suspect will be rather a sombre event for a lot of people this year.
However you celebrate Christmas I do hope you can have a happy day.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
lights
,
abstract
,
kaleidoscope
,
baubles.
Ethel
Nice work, Babs. Hard to say the words, Merry Christmas, this year. We have to be flexible and find contentment in whatever way we can.
December 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
they are really fun to make
just stay safe, it's all such a mess the world over
December 22nd, 2020
just stay safe, it's all such a mess the world over