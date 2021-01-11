Previous
Visiting the Bay by onewing
Photo 2889

Visiting the Bay

On Saturday evening I decided, on the spur of the moment, to go down to the foreshore, take some photos and check out the sunset.

Because it had been raining on and off all day I drove down even though this particular area is only about 700 metres from home. I know call me idle, but I did wonder if the rain would return and I wanted to get home again by 8.30 pm because there was a programme on the television that I wanted to watch.

Over the next 4 days I will be posting photos taken as I walked along the beach. I was amazed at the variety of photos I saw in a short space of time.

All of the photos I will be posting over the next 4 days were taken in a 15 minute time span.

I did check out the setting sun but wasn't too impressed with the first photos I took so I focussed on this boat as it was just arriving in the bay. Obviously a group of tourists visiting our area.

This photo was taken at 7.47 pm. The story continues tomorrow.


11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A ace
Wonderful light and soft reflections
January 11th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love the way the boat is reflected in the water.
January 11th, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
Looks like a lovely evening
January 11th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Such pretty light and reflections!
January 11th, 2021  
