Visiting the Bay

On Saturday evening I decided, on the spur of the moment, to go down to the foreshore, take some photos and check out the sunset.



Because it had been raining on and off all day I drove down even though this particular area is only about 700 metres from home. I know call me idle, but I did wonder if the rain would return and I wanted to get home again by 8.30 pm because there was a programme on the television that I wanted to watch.



Over the next 4 days I will be posting photos taken as I walked along the beach. I was amazed at the variety of photos I saw in a short space of time.



All of the photos I will be posting over the next 4 days were taken in a 15 minute time span.



I did check out the setting sun but wasn't too impressed with the first photos I took so I focussed on this boat as it was just arriving in the bay. Obviously a group of tourists visiting our area.



This photo was taken at 7.47 pm. The story continues tomorrow.





