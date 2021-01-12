Previous
Evening Paddle by onewing
Photo 2890

Evening Paddle

Continuing the story from yesterday.....

As I walked along the waterfront I spotted a pelican paddling towards me and thought I would take his photo when he got level with me. This was 7.50 pm

It was a warm evening and I had a quick chat with a chap who was outside his waterfront property. Because it had been raining on and off all day he asked if I got a photo of the rainbow that must have appeared about 15 minutes before I got there. I told him that I had missed it and all of a sudden a heavy shower began again.

I turned and headed back to my car tucking my camera under my shirt to keep it dry. I on the other hand was getting soaked in the rain.

The story continues tomorrow …..
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflection, worth getting wet for. Can't wait to read the rest of the story, maybe the rainbow was waiting for you at home ;-)
January 12th, 2021  
Annie D ace
I can never resist pelican photos
January 12th, 2021  
