Evening Paddle

Continuing the story from yesterday.....



As I walked along the waterfront I spotted a pelican paddling towards me and thought I would take his photo when he got level with me. This was 7.50 pm



It was a warm evening and I had a quick chat with a chap who was outside his waterfront property. Because it had been raining on and off all day he asked if I got a photo of the rainbow that must have appeared about 15 minutes before I got there. I told him that I had missed it and all of a sudden a heavy shower began again.



I turned and headed back to my car tucking my camera under my shirt to keep it dry. I on the other hand was getting soaked in the rain.



The story continues tomorrow …..