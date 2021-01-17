Going Fishing

Sorry I am a bit absent again at the moment but I have had a busy weekend.



A friend of mine has just left and after I have had dinner I must go out for a walk on the beach because I haven't been out today.



This is another photo from the foreshore. If you look at yesterday's foreshore photo you will see this boat in the distance. I suppose the advantage of having a waterfront property is that you can load up your boat just outside your house and then sail off across the bay.



Here you can see the people who live in this property loading up the boat and then sailing off to do a spot of fishing.



