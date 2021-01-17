Previous
Next
Going Fishing by onewing
Photo 2895

Going Fishing

Sorry I am a bit absent again at the moment but I have had a busy weekend.

A friend of mine has just left and after I have had dinner I must go out for a walk on the beach because I haven't been out today.

This is another photo from the foreshore. If you look at yesterday's foreshore photo you will see this boat in the distance. I suppose the advantage of having a waterfront property is that you can load up your boat just outside your house and then sail off across the bay.

Here you can see the people who live in this property loading up the boat and then sailing off to do a spot of fishing.

17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such beautiful shots of a lovely outing, wish I were there.
January 17th, 2021  
Lois ace
Looks like it’s very convenient! ( But still wondering about the chances of high tide inside the homes.)
January 17th, 2021  
Wylie ace
they sure had a lovely day for it
January 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise