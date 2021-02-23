Previous
Picnic Table and Bench by onewing
Photo 2932

Picnic Table and Bench

We have been out today on a rather wet day buying a new wall oven and hob so it is a good job I already had this photo prepared previously.

Day 2 of the abstract elements and this is a picnic table and bench in one of our local parks given a bit of etsooi. I love the patterns and textures.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

