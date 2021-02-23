Sign up
Photo 2932
Picnic Table and Bench
We have been out today on a rather wet day buying a new wall oven and hob so it is a good job I already had this photo prepared previously.
Day 2 of the abstract elements and this is a picnic table and bench in one of our local parks given a bit of etsooi. I love the patterns and textures.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
