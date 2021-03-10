Patonga Jetty

Another day of medical tests for David this morning and I have driven him to Rob's this afternoon because he feels fit enough to play model trains today.



I am still posting photos taken last month while I was doing the FoR challenge and now I am starting on our day trip to the Central Coast on the 18 February.



This trip was the furthest we have been from home in over a year. It was lovely to see somewhere different for a change.



We went to Patonga on the Central Coast and took the Hawkesbury River cruise boat to Bobbin Head and then back to Patonga.



It was a very warm day but rainy on occasion and quite misty but we had a lovely time.



This is Patonga jetty where we caught the ferry to Bobbin Head.



I will be posting photos of the trip over the next week as I am rather limited on photo opportunities at the moment.



Will catch up when I can.