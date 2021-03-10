Sign up
Photo 2947
Patonga Jetty
Another day of medical tests for David this morning and I have driven him to Rob's this afternoon because he feels fit enough to play model trains today.
I am still posting photos taken last month while I was doing the FoR challenge and now I am starting on our day trip to the Central Coast on the 18 February.
This trip was the furthest we have been from home in over a year. It was lovely to see somewhere different for a change.
We went to Patonga on the Central Coast and took the Hawkesbury River cruise boat to Bobbin Head and then back to Patonga.
It was a very warm day but rainy on occasion and quite misty but we had a lovely time.
This is Patonga jetty where we caught the ferry to Bobbin Head.
I will be posting photos of the trip over the next week as I am rather limited on photo opportunities at the moment.
Will catch up when I can.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Babs
@onewing
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful scene
March 10th, 2021
Annie D
ace
thinking of David.....hope all the tests are helpful....if that makes sense...lovely shore scene
March 10th, 2021
