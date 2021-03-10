Previous
Next
Patonga Jetty by onewing
Photo 2947

Patonga Jetty

Another day of medical tests for David this morning and I have driven him to Rob's this afternoon because he feels fit enough to play model trains today.

I am still posting photos taken last month while I was doing the FoR challenge and now I am starting on our day trip to the Central Coast on the 18 February.

This trip was the furthest we have been from home in over a year. It was lovely to see somewhere different for a change.

We went to Patonga on the Central Coast and took the Hawkesbury River cruise boat to Bobbin Head and then back to Patonga.

It was a very warm day but rainy on occasion and quite misty but we had a lovely time.

This is Patonga jetty where we caught the ferry to Bobbin Head.

I will be posting photos of the trip over the next week as I am rather limited on photo opportunities at the moment.

Will catch up when I can.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful scene
March 10th, 2021  
Annie D ace
thinking of David.....hope all the tests are helpful....if that makes sense...lovely shore scene
March 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise