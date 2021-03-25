Previous
After the Rain by onewing
After the Rain

Last night I wandered down to the foreshore for a walk. It was so nice to see the sun after so many days of constant rain.

The sunset wasn't spectacular because the sky was so clear but I quite liked the setting sunlight on the boats.
Babs

ace
@onewing
bkb in the city
Very nice scene
March 25th, 2021  
Lois ace
Lovely sunset lighting on the sailboats.
March 25th, 2021  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
March 25th, 2021  
Yao RL
Finally, your sky is clear.
March 25th, 2021  
Wylie ace
beautiful coloured sky for this
March 25th, 2021  
