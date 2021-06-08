Sign up
Photo 3037
I've Finished My Lunch
This week I am posting photos taken at Oakvale Farm last Wednesday.
This chap or lady had just been fed and he looks as though he is asking for seconds.
Posting early today because I have a dental appointment this afternoon.
I am slowly catching up with checking out your photos but rather limited at the moment.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 8th, 2021
