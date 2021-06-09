Alexandrine Parrot

Still rather busy at the moment so will be limited with commenting on 365 until the weekend at least. Will catch up when I can.



Here is another photo from our visit to Oakvale Farm last Wednesday.



I couldn't remember the name of this parrot so had to look him up on the Oakvale Farm website.



Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's gorgeous koala photo and for putting her on the tp and the pp.

