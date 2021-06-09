Previous
Next
Alexandrine Parrot by onewing
Photo 3038

Alexandrine Parrot

Still rather busy at the moment so will be limited with commenting on 365 until the weekend at least. Will catch up when I can.

Here is another photo from our visit to Oakvale Farm last Wednesday.

I couldn't remember the name of this parrot so had to look him up on the Oakvale Farm website.

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's gorgeous koala photo and for putting her on the tp and the pp.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise