Photo 3079
Pied Cormorant
I should be able to catch up with 365 again now.
Yesterday I had a doctors appointment and today we have been to Lake Macquarie hospital.
I think I will have a lazy night and a lazy weekend too, but should be able to catch up with your photos when I have had a bit of a rest.
I took this photo when we were at Belmont Hospital recently where David had day surgery.
It isn't a very clear photo but the cormorant was quite a way off and I had to use lots of zoom.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
1
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3494
photos
281
followers
128
following
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
Casablanca
ace
I wonder if it is the same chap who was singing behind Doris in mine the other day? No wonder he's stretching his wings, it would have been a loooooong flight
July 23rd, 2021
