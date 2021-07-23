Previous
Pied Cormorant by onewing
Photo 3079

Pied Cormorant

I should be able to catch up with 365 again now.

Yesterday I had a doctors appointment and today we have been to Lake Macquarie hospital.

I think I will have a lazy night and a lazy weekend too, but should be able to catch up with your photos when I have had a bit of a rest.

I took this photo when we were at Belmont Hospital recently where David had day surgery.

It isn't a very clear photo but the cormorant was quite a way off and I had to use lots of zoom.
Casablanca ace
I wonder if it is the same chap who was singing behind Doris in mine the other day? No wonder he's stretching his wings, it would have been a loooooong flight
July 23rd, 2021  
