Recycled Artworks by onewing
Photo 3084

Recycled Artworks

Today's triptych from the Recycle Centre is of some of the artworks on display.

Not sure any of them are to my taste, but I hope someone will buy them or the could end up in landfill.

I think the centre one looks like a school project and the parents didn't know what to do with it.

The one on the right is a throwback from the 60s I think.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
844% complete

View this month

Issi Bannerman ace
I think any one of those could look well in a new home! Sometimes a new frame is all that is necessary. Nice triptych of art!
July 28th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
I like that hummingbird
July 28th, 2021  
Lee-Ann
Love the art work.
July 28th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Not sure they are to my taste either
July 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
The artwork is so beautiful, would be a shame to be used as landfill.
July 28th, 2021  
Wylie ace
clearly a lost Mondrian or Van Gogh!
July 28th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely!
July 28th, 2021  
