Photo 3084
Recycled Artworks
Today's triptych from the Recycle Centre is of some of the artworks on display.
Not sure any of them are to my taste, but I hope someone will buy them or the could end up in landfill.
I think the centre one looks like a school project and the parents didn't know what to do with it.
The one on the right is a throwback from the 60s I think.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
7
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Issi Bannerman
ace
I think any one of those could look well in a new home! Sometimes a new frame is all that is necessary. Nice triptych of art!
July 28th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
I like that hummingbird
July 28th, 2021
Lee-Ann
Love the art work.
July 28th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Not sure they are to my taste either
July 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
The artwork is so beautiful, would be a shame to be used as landfill.
July 28th, 2021
Wylie
ace
clearly a lost Mondrian or Van Gogh!
July 28th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely!
July 28th, 2021
