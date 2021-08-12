Previous
Cirrus Clouds by onewing
Photo 3099

Cirrus Clouds

I am not able to get out at the moment to take photos because our lockdown has been extended as more Covid cases appear in the Hunter and Port Stephens areas.

I took this photo at my favourite beach a couple of days before lockdown.

I love the way the evening sun has lit the cirrus clouds.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Photo Details

Wylie ace
What a beauty. Those clouds!
August 12th, 2021  
Lois ace
Wow! Just fantastic! Fav
August 12th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love this!
August 12th, 2021  
Yao RL
wow, this is superb.
August 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
Absolutely magical, I can see why it is your favourite beach. Is this where the camels are?
August 12th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Beautiful
August 12th, 2021  
