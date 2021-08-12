Sign up
Photo 3099
Cirrus Clouds
I am not able to get out at the moment to take photos because our lockdown has been extended as more Covid cases appear in the Hunter and Port Stephens areas.
I took this photo at my favourite beach a couple of days before lockdown.
I love the way the evening sun has lit the cirrus clouds.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
6
7
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Wylie
ace
What a beauty. Those clouds!
August 12th, 2021
Lois
ace
Wow! Just fantastic! Fav
August 12th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love this!
August 12th, 2021
Yao RL
wow, this is superb.
August 12th, 2021
Diana
ace
Absolutely magical, I can see why it is your favourite beach. Is this where the camels are?
August 12th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Beautiful
August 12th, 2021
