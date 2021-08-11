Sign up
Photo 3098
Patterns and Textures
Here is the last of this series of photos, hope you have enjoyed them. I just loved the patterns and textures on this old door.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3098
Sharon Lee
ace
Nice find... love the texture
August 11th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
I have enjoyed them and this one is lovely too!
August 11th, 2021
Dianne
I have loved this series. Thanks!
August 11th, 2021
