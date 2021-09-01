Sign up
Photo 3119
Quite a Mouthful
Yesterday I posted a photo of Mr Butcherbird and here is a photo of his Mrs with a mouthful of meat ready to take it home.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
4
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3534
photos
276
followers
126
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
butcherbird
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that is quite a mouthful! Nice catch for you both. :-)
September 1st, 2021
Diana
ace
How beautiful is this, you must go through quite a lot of mince a month.
September 1st, 2021
Rob Z
ace
A lovely shot - what a lucky pair they are. :)
September 1st, 2021
Yao RL
I guess he can swallow it in no time.
September 1st, 2021
