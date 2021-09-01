Previous
Quite a Mouthful by onewing
Photo 3119

Quite a Mouthful

Yesterday I posted a photo of Mr Butcherbird and here is a photo of his Mrs with a mouthful of meat ready to take it home.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Babs

@onewing
Babs
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that is quite a mouthful! Nice catch for you both. :-)
September 1st, 2021  
Diana ace
How beautiful is this, you must go through quite a lot of mince a month.
September 1st, 2021  
Rob Z ace
A lovely shot - what a lucky pair they are. :)
September 1st, 2021  
Yao RL
I guess he can swallow it in no time.
September 1st, 2021  
