Previous
Next
Eastern Rosella by onewing
Photo 3120

Eastern Rosella

Going back to the colourful birds now and the eastern rosella is such a difficult bird to photograph. They are so nervous and as soon as you get close they fly away.

I had to sit on our garden bench with camera in hand, sitting perfectly still and hardly breathing to get this photo.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shot of this gorgeous bird, it seems to be very aware of your presence. Well worth holding your breath for ;-)
September 2nd, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
So sweet
September 2nd, 2021  
Gosia ace
They are so colorful
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise