Photo 3120
Eastern Rosella
Going back to the colourful birds now and the eastern rosella is such a difficult bird to photograph. They are so nervous and as soon as you get close they fly away.
I had to sit on our garden bench with camera in hand, sitting perfectly still and hardly breathing to get this photo.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3535
photos
276
followers
126
following
854% complete
View this month »
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden.
,
eastern rosella
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot of this gorgeous bird, it seems to be very aware of your presence. Well worth holding your breath for ;-)
September 2nd, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
So sweet
September 2nd, 2021
Gosia
ace
They are so colorful
September 2nd, 2021
