Noisy Miner

Today's bird is a Noisy Miner. I feel sorry for the Noisy Miner because it is an Australian native bird, a grey honeyeater, and often gets mistaken for the Common or Indian Myna which is an introduced species. The Indian Myna is a brown starling with a black head and about the same size as the Noisy Miner.



Some people have trapped Noisy Miners and have had them destroyed in the confusion between the two species.



Noisy Miners can be a bit aggressive with other birds sometimes but they always seem to behave themselves in our garden, probably because along with everything else they get well fed.



The bossy birds in our garden are the rainbow lorikeets, they really do rule the roost.