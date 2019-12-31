Happy New Year from me and the boys!!

No new photos today as its cloudy and quite dark out. As usual my fallback is a shot of the boys. Finlay and George and of course me wish you all a very Happy New Year - lets hope 2020 is a very healthy one for us all!!



This is the last day of year 7 for me - wow I cannot believe it!! 365 has brought me so much happiness over the years - making new friends all over the world and seeing life through their camera lens. I have also been privileged to meet a few of my 365 friends and what a joy that has been. I have travelled to countries I never dreamed of and learnt so much from you all. Many thanks for all the support and advice you have given me. My life and certainly my photography have been enriched by 365.

My inspiration has flagged a bit this last year (I know I have gaps which need to be filled) and when it has Finlay and George have normally come to the rescue. I am starting year 8 tomorrow hoping my photography mojo will be inspired!!

Love and thanks to you all xxx



ps I am hoping there will be some fireworks over the river tonight. I have never captured a firework. I had better check out how to take a firework shot!! LOL!!