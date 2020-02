Snowdrops

We had a lovely walk yesterday at Castle Ashby. Glorious in the sunshine and so lovely to see carpets of snowdrops. I put my camera down near the ground and took lots of shots hoping that at least one would be in focus. Gone are the days when I could get down there to look through the viewfinder!! LOL!! This was the best capture - these three in focus but the rest blurry!!



Best on black



Many thanks for your great comments on the boys having a "dance" yesterday!!