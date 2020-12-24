Sign up
Previous
Next
324 / 365
Happy Christmas
Happy Christmas to all my 365 friends!! I hope you are able to have a lovely day even though it may be very different this year. Take care and stay safe!! Here's to a healthy New Year for us all!!
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
365 Year 8
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
5th April 2020 2:05pm
george
happy-christmas
finlay
Kathy A
ace
Happy Christmas gorgeous boys and to your mothers too.
December 24th, 2020
