39 / 365
More snowdrops
For Flash of Red February
I love snowdrops so much I though they deserved another showing for the theme Forms in Nature.
Best on black
Many thanks for your wonderful comments on my view from the bridge - very much appreciated!!
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4394
photos
277
followers
159
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
33
34
1377
35
36
37
38
39
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th February 2020 12:16pm
Public
Tags
snowdrops
,
flash-of-red-february
,
castle-ashby-gardens
,
for2020
Mira
They are very pretty and the tips of the leaves are really striking with their white ends
February 8th, 2020
