Appledore by pamknowler
Appledore

For Flash of Red February

Sorry using old photos as I am too busy trying to sort out the house ready for work to begin - who knows when? I think they call it Life's Laundry - we are trying to get rid of as much as possible so that it doesn't have to be carried upstairs - books, china etc!! Loss adjuster coming on Friday so I suppose we may know what will be covered. I just want to go away with the dogs and come back when it's all sorted but I don't think that will happen!!

This image is Appledore from the garden of our wonderful holiday home. Oh that would be lovely - a few weeks in Devon!! In my dreams!!
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
11% complete

