Looking West to the coast

This is the view from the front of our cottage looking across to the coast on the horizon. The roof you can see is the farmhouse owned by Denise and Peter the owners and it's the only other house anywhere near us. There was a sea mist and Lundy Island could not be seen.



This morning I pulled my bedroom curtains to see the view and you could not even see this tree - thick sea mist which will hopefully burn off later. The little lane running past the cottage only sees visitors to the main farmhouse. This is definitely off the beaten track!!



What a fabulous place to social distance!!