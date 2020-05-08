Sign up
Old Blue Eyes
As I stood taking photos of the ducks a troop of geese came walking past.I just love the blue eyes on this beauty!!
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
lake
devon
goose
blue-eyes
clovelly
hugglepit-house
tour-of-garden
Babs
What a beauty fav
May 8th, 2020
Joan Robillard
Fab close up
May 8th, 2020
