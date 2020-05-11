Sign up
Iris
In another corner of this fabulous garden a gorgeous display of Irises are opening up. What beautiful detail they have on the petals.
Such a delight walking round the garden making new discoveries every day as the flowers are opening in the warm sunshine we have had these last few days.
All change today when the "Arctic blast" has arrived - gale force winds and torrential rain. What a difference a day makes!!
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
365 Year 8
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
10th May 2020 3:25pm
iris
garden
display
petals
patterns
devon
clovelly
hugglepit-cottage
Kathy A
Gorgeous colour and lovely patterns on the petals
May 11th, 2020
Sally Ings
What a gorgeous colour. Beautiful iris
May 11th, 2020
