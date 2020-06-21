George Thomas Knowler and family

I was looking for a photo of my Dad as it's Father's Day today and found this image which I really like. I think it must have been taken late 70's early 80's. This is my Dad George on the left, my brother Brian, then my Mum Nell, then me and finally my sister Barbara. This was taken in the garden of my parents bungalow and is a rare shot as we didn't often all get together at the same time.



My lovely Dad died in 1989, my brother in 1999 and my Mum in 2003. Just my sister and me left - we are the oldies in the family now!!



Take note of the colour of my hair - that is my natural colour!! See how grey my Mum and Dad are! I didn't stand a chance!! LOL!!