Rainbow - Orange 7 by pamknowler
Photo 793

Rainbow - Orange 7

More painted butterflies from the wooden bench in the butterfly garden at Sywell Country Park. What a lucky find as there are no butterflies around at the moment - far too cold!! I thought these were just right for an orange image.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
That is gorgeous! What a super trail
March 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful find and nicely painted! fav
March 7th, 2023  
