Rainbow - yellow - 8 by pamknowler
Rainbow - yellow - 8

One from warmer days when the Rape Seed was in full bloom. Makes me long for Spring and summer. It has just started to snow here this morning - Brrrrrr!!!

This is such a pretty spot all year round with many people fishing around the lake.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , a lovely mellow yellow scene!
March 8th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That WAS a while ago! So lovely to see it today. Snow outside and sleeting now with lots of rain due in the next few days.
March 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 8th, 2023  
