Photo 794
Rainbow - yellow - 8
One from warmer days when the Rape Seed was in full bloom. Makes me long for Spring and summer. It has just started to snow here this morning - Brrrrrr!!!
This is such a pretty spot all year round with many people fishing around the lake.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
3
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
yellow
,
trees
,
field
,
lake
,
rape-seed
,
rainbow2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , a lovely mellow yellow scene!
March 8th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That WAS a while ago! So lovely to see it today. Snow outside and sleeting now with lots of rain due in the next few days.
March 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 8th, 2023
