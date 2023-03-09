Previous
Rainbow - Green - 9 by pamknowler
Photo 795

Rainbow - Green - 9

Green bunting with a backdrop of snow in the garden this morning. We had snow flurries all day yesterday but it did not settle until about 6pm and then it has been snowing all night. It's a winter wonderland out there - Brrrrrr!!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
