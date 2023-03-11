Previous
Rainbow - Purple - 11 by pamknowler
Photo 797

Rainbow - Purple - 11

One of the little plants we bought a couple of weeks ago to put some colour into the garden. Luckily this one is purple with yellow centre. I am finding it difficult to find purple for some reason - maybe because it's winter.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

Kathy A ace
Beautiful colour and lovely detail
March 11th, 2023  
