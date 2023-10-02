Sign up
Photo 939
Me and my shadow
George with his dirty face in the sunshine. He will bury his nose in the wet grass and mud! Dirty boy!
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5779
photos
193
followers
125
following
257% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th September 2023 11:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shadow
,
mud
,
george
,
wet-grass
,
dirty-face
Babs
ace
Ha ha, he loves being mucky doesn't he.
October 2nd, 2023
