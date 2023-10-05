Previous
Topsy, Popsy and Remy by pamknowler
Topsy, Popsy and Remy

Ever had the feeling you are being watched? 🤪 We took George to Rhona’s for his haircut this morning. I noticed the girls watching me. They are Topsy, Popsy snd Remy from bottom to top. George of course ignored them.
Pam Knowler

John Falconer
What a beautiful little group!!
October 5th, 2023  
