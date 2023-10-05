Sign up
Photo 940
Topsy, Popsy and Remy
Ever had the feeling you are being watched? 🤪 We took George to Rhona’s for his haircut this morning. I noticed the girls watching me. They are Topsy, Popsy snd Remy from bottom to top. George of course ignored them.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
haircut
,
george
,
westies
,
remy
,
topsy
,
rhona
,
popsy
John Falconer
ace
What a beautiful little group!!
October 5th, 2023
