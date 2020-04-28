Pete's Patch

One from yesterday when the sun shone. On our walk around the gardens you suddenly come out of the woods into this large field. It was once full of brambles but Pete the owner has taken over and created Pete's Patch. It is now full of young magnolia trees - sadly just coming to an end of their flowering. Also he has planted many young Acer trees which are all beautiful different shades of red. The boys love this area as we let them off lead to run around. Pete has placed some great benches around the field and when we next walk that way we are going to take our coffee with us as it's a beautiful place to linger. We will have to wait for the sunshine again.



Pete's Patch will be a wonderful legacy as the beautiful trees grow.