Previous
Next
Pete's Patch by pamknowler
Photo 1398

Pete's Patch

One from yesterday when the sun shone. On our walk around the gardens you suddenly come out of the woods into this large field. It was once full of brambles but Pete the owner has taken over and created Pete's Patch. It is now full of young magnolia trees - sadly just coming to an end of their flowering. Also he has planted many young Acer trees which are all beautiful different shades of red. The boys love this area as we let them off lead to run around. Pete has placed some great benches around the field and when we next walk that way we are going to take our coffee with us as it's a beautiful place to linger. We will have to wait for the sunshine again.

Pete's Patch will be a wonderful legacy as the beautiful trees grow.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise