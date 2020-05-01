Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1399
Finlay on our walk
This is how Finlay goes for a walk. He sits down and refuses to move unless I give him a treat!! Naughty boy!!
1st May 2020
1st May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4494
photos
266
followers
150
following
383% complete
View this month »
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Latest from all albums
96
572
1398
97
98
99
1399
100
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
1st May 2020 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
devon
,
clovelly
,
finlay
,
hugglepit-cottage
,
wont-walk
,
want-a-treat
Kathy A
ace
He’s too gorgeous to be naughty
May 1st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A little treat won’t hurt, ha! He’s darling.
May 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close