Previous
Next
Finlay on our walk by pamknowler
Photo 1399

Finlay on our walk

This is how Finlay goes for a walk. He sits down and refuses to move unless I give him a treat!! Naughty boy!!
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
He’s too gorgeous to be naughty
May 1st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A little treat won’t hurt, ha! He’s darling.
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise