Photo 1401
Day 4 - Smile Finlay
The dog challenge to show a day in the life of your dog/dogs. Finlay looking happy in the sunshine.
I was pleased you all liked yesterdays image of George chasing the chicken. Just to confirm no chicken was hurt in the taking of the photo!! LOL!! Thank goodness for that!!
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
smile
garden
sunshine
devon
clovelly
finlay
hugglepit-cottage
dog-challenge
Babs
ace
Finlay has a lovely smile.
May 3rd, 2020
