Previous
Next
Day 5 of 10 - Just step over me!! by pamknowler
Photo 1402

Day 5 of 10 - Just step over me!!

A day in the life of my dog/dogs. This was Finlay this morning determined not to move. He did not want us going upstairs as he thought it was time for his walk. We are getting later every day and cannot seem to get going!! Finlay had other ideas!!
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Cute shot.. looks like Finlay has claimed that step..
May 4th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I like how it’s the perfect size for him
May 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise