Previous
Next
Photo 1402
Day 5 of 10 - Just step over me!!
A day in the life of my dog/dogs. This was Finlay this morning determined not to move. He did not want us going upstairs as he thought it was time for his walk. We are getting later every day and cannot seem to get going!! Finlay had other ideas!!
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4499
photos
266
followers
150
following
384% complete
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
99
1399
100
1400
101
1401
102
1402
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
4th May 2020 9:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
stairs
,
devon
,
clovelly
,
finlay
,
time-for-a-walk
,
hugglepit-cottage
,
you-cannot-go-up
julia
ace
Cute shot.. looks like Finlay has claimed that step..
May 4th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I like how it’s the perfect size for him
May 4th, 2020
