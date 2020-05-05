Day 6 of 10 - Chase me chase me

A day in the life of my dog/dogs. This is Anna who belongs to Denise and Pete the owners of our cottage. She has come up to visit the boys without Denise knowing and she had a great time chasing Finlay round the garden. George stayed out of it - he knew she was far too fast to chase. I took the opportunity to take lots of photos of Anna as Denise had asked me to take a photo of her. Denise was thrilled with the results. Whenever Denise knocks on our door she has a gift of fresh eggs - duck and hen - and usually a home made cake. She is spoiling us!!