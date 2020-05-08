Sign up
Photo 1406
Hatched today
What a miracle nature is. Eight little ducklings born today and already on the water following their mother around on the pond.
I got the call from Denise that there were new babies so we rushed down with the camera. So gorgeous!!
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
8th May 2020 2:32pm
Tags
pond
,
devon
,
mallards
,
clovelly
,
hugglepit-house
,
hatched-today
,
baby-ducklings
Pat Knowles
ace
So gorgeous....new life...watch those boys!! 🤣
May 8th, 2020
Santina
fantastic shot, a beautiful family
May 8th, 2020
