George hunting by pamknowler
Photo 1405

George hunting

This was George just after he lost the mole. He caught it first as it walked across the lawn but he spent too much time playing "toss the mole" and it got away only to be caught by Finlay who finished the job.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Pam Knowler

