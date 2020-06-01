Previous
Eye eye by pamknowler
Photo 1426

Eye eye

This just made me laugh. Two little babies peeping out on the world. So happy to see there are two still in the nest!!

Sorry for uploading another blue tit image. I have definitely become obsessed with watching the action and have so many photos I could do a book!! LOL!!
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Pam Knowler

Kathy A
They don’t look very happy
June 1st, 2020  
