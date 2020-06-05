Sign up
Photo 1428
My nuts!! - 1
The Great tit was feeding on the nuts when the woodpecker dropped in and frightened him off.
I think we need to fill up the nuts as they are very popular today!!
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4572
photos
265
followers
151
following
391% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th June 2020 10:10am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
nuts
,
feeder
,
devon
,
bird-table
,
woodpecker
,
great-tit
,
clovelly
,
feeding-babies
,
hugglepit-cottage
