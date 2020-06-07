Form a queue

It made me laugh to watch how the baby woodpecker was miming it's mother's moves. She hopped over to the nuts and then returned to feed it yet again!! A greedy baby!! What a joy to be able to sit with my coffee and watch the gorgeous birds coming to the bird table. At any one time there were chaffinches, great tits, blue tits and gold finches all with their babies all at the same time which made for a bit of jostling on the table. The chaffinches seemed to be the most aggressive especially towards the goldfinches. And then to top it all the woodpecker family arrived!! What heaven - I will definitely miss this!!