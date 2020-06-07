Previous
Next
Form a queue by pamknowler
Photo 1430

Form a queue

It made me laugh to watch how the baby woodpecker was miming it's mother's moves. She hopped over to the nuts and then returned to feed it yet again!! A greedy baby!! What a joy to be able to sit with my coffee and watch the gorgeous birds coming to the bird table. At any one time there were chaffinches, great tits, blue tits and gold finches all with their babies all at the same time which made for a bit of jostling on the table. The chaffinches seemed to be the most aggressive especially towards the goldfinches. And then to top it all the woodpecker family arrived!! What heaven - I will definitely miss this!!
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
391% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
June 7th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
I was thrilled to see one woodpecker today but you definitely outclassed me! What a gorgeous image, have to FAVE this one.
June 7th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
June 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise