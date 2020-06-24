Sign up
Photo 1434
Great tit feeding baby
What a joy to sit and watch all the birds feeding their young. This baby great tit certainly kept it's parents very busy. It looks bigger than the adult so I think feeding was very successful!!
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
5
5
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th June 2020 10:07am
Tags
garden
,
cottage
,
devon
,
great-tit
,
feeding-baby
