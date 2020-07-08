Previous
Memories of Chicago 4 by pamknowler
Memories of Chicago 4

The "Bendy City". How I enjoyed using my fisheye lens and getting so many fun shots. Anyone you recognise in the shot? LOL!!

I am finding images I never processed at the time. This one made me laugh!! I don't think she knew she was in my shot!!
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Pam Knowler ace
@taffy Taffy anyone you know in this shot? LOL!!
July 8th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Is that a laughing Taffy there? What fun!
July 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Taffy the photo bomber 😂😂
July 8th, 2020  
Mave
A lovely happy shot
July 8th, 2020  
