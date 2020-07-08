Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1435
Memories of Chicago 4
The "Bendy City". How I enjoyed using my fisheye lens and getting so many fun shots. Anyone you recognise in the shot? LOL!!
I am finding images I never processed at the time. This one made me laugh!! I don't think she knew she was in my shot!!
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
4
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd May 2016 6:37pm
Privacy
Tags
fun
,
chicago
,
taffy
,
@taffy
,
fisheye-lens
,
bendy-city
Pam Knowler
ace
@taffy
Taffy anyone you know in this shot? LOL!!
July 8th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Is that a laughing Taffy there? What fun!
July 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Taffy the photo bomber 😂😂
July 8th, 2020
Mave
A lovely happy shot
July 8th, 2020
