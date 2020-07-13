Ouch

Not sure what George has done to his back foot but he was only walking on three legs so it was very painful. This was as close as he would let me get. I had to send a photo to the vets as they had no spare appointments on Saturday morning. The nurse then phoned and said the vet had prescribed penicillin tablets which I then had to pick up. I phoned from outside the vets and the nurse brought the tablets out and put them on a wall. I paid over the phone. I have to take George to actually see the vet this afternoon at 4pm. I think they come out and take your dog inside but you stay outside. Or maybe she will treat him in the car park? The vet had full PPE on when she came out to another client.



George has been licking and chewing his foot all weekend and it now looks very red and sore. Poor baby!! Goodness knows how he hurt the top of his foot?